Focus on kidney health in March
By Gregg Drinnan
First . . . the bad news.
There isn’t a cure for kidney disease, which affects one in 10 Canadians.
Now . . . the good news.
Targeted screening is available for those with one of the main risk factors — diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, family history of kidney disease, kidney health issues, or an ancestry that is Asian, South Asian, Aboriginal, African, South Pacific, Caribbean or Hispanic.
Those three screenings are scheduled to be held at the Q’wemtsin Health Society, 130 Chilcotin Road, on March 15; the Brock Activity Centre, in the Brock Shopping Centre, on March 16; and the Sikh Temple, 700 Cambridge Cres., on March 17. There will be a registration table — it will be flagged Are You At Risk? — at the March 8 Health Fair at the Northills Shopping Centre, or you may register by calling Edna Humphreys at 250-376-6361.
Remember that knowing early on will allow you to make the lifestyle changes necessary to protect your kidney function.
Meanwhile, the Kamloops Kidney Support Group is here for you, too.
Nomad Nan's Trippy Tales: Rosendal, Norway
By Nancy Van Veen
Of all the countries I’ve visited, Norway is unequalled for its scenic beauty. From trendy Oslo in the south, to the dramatic Atlantic Highway and the stark landscape of the northern tundra, Norway is otherworldly in its natural splendour. But this trippy tale takes place several years ago in a west coast village on Hardangerfjord called Rosendal.
My time there was especially memorable as it was the home of my travelling companion’s grandparents. Rosendal, (or as my Viking friend refers to it, ‘the most beautiful place on earth’) holds a special place in his heart, as he spent many eternal summers there as a boy. His cousin still lives in the old family house and runs a local motel, in which we stayed.
I could instantly see why Knut was so enamoured with this idyllic place. Despite its small size and location off the tourist track, Rosendal boasts many splendid features — a picturesque harbour, a baronial mansion dating back to 1665, a medieval church, hiking trails, majestic waterfalls and a geological park.