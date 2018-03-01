By Gregg Drinnan

First . . . the bad news.

There isn’t a cure for kidney disease, which affects one in 10 Canadians.

Now . . . the good news.

Targeted screening is available for those with one of the main risk factors — diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, family history of kidney disease, kidney health issues, or an ancestry that is Asian, South Asian, Aboriginal, African, South Pacific, Caribbean or Hispanic.

Those three screenings are scheduled to be held at the Q’wemtsin Health Society, 130 Chilcotin Road, on March 15; the Brock Activity Centre, in the Brock Shopping Centre, on March 16; and the Sikh Temple, 700 Cambridge Cres., on March 17. There will be a registration table — it will be flagged Are You At Risk? — at the March 8 Health Fair at the Northills Shopping Centre, or you may register by calling Edna Humphreys at 250-376-6361.

Remember that knowing early on will allow you to make the lifestyle changes necessary to protect your kidney function.

Meanwhile, the Kamloops Kidney Support Group is here for you, too.

Read more