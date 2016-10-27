Wreath to remember history

By Jessica Messerer-Trosin When Lee Kenney’s grandfather passed away in 1971, Lee inherited a silver bugle. Lee would have never imagined the things he would find out about his grandfather, William Kenney, thereafter. As Lee found out, the bugle actually belonged to a completely different regiment than the one William was a part of in the First World War. So in 2014 Lee embarked on a trip to England during which time he wanted to accomplish several things including returning the bugle. Bringing the bugle back shifted the search for information about his grandfather. “Once we gave the bugle back, things started happening,” Lee said. Using Ancestry.ca, Lee and his cousin, who he calls “Vira” because of detective-like skills set used to find out about their grandfather.

They found William Kenney was a British Home Child, one of close to 120,000 girls and boys who came from Britain between 1869 and 1948, according to the British Home Children Advocacy and Research Association (BHCARA). According to BHCARA, British Home Children were emigrated to Canada and other countries

like Australia and New Zealand by charitable organizations like Barnardo’s, Quarrier’s and The Salvation Army, for example. William, a Barnardo Boy as they were called, came to Canada in 1905 at the age of 15. He travelled as a steerage passenger along with 264 other boys. Once they arrived in Canada, various organizations were supposed to track and monitor the children, but many children weren’t, including William. He was taken to several farms to work, as most of the children were, but he eventually ran away. Many, especially in Canada, believed British home children to be orphans, but few of them were.

Most of them worked on farms or as servants. According to BHCARA, the Canadians saw the British Home Children as inferior and the children were ashamed of their backgrounds. William returned to England in 1910. What happened in those ve years is unknown, but Lee knows his grandfather travelled first class from Montreal to Liverpool. He then joined the British Army, for which he served eight years, 230 days. In 1921, William returned to Canada with his wife and their son, Lee’s father. The original customs declaration is one document Lee has had the chance to see. It was interesting for him to be able to recognize both of his grandparents’ handwriting on the document.