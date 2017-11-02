Haircut for Harry Ha Ha

Submitted by Shirley McCaffrey

Fourteen years ago, my life was changed forever when I met a feisty, funny, little dog named Harry Ha Ha. Abandoned with over 25 other dogs to fend for themselves deep in the woods of the Cariboo, Harry Ha Ha’s new life started when he was rescued by Kent Kokoska of the BC SPCA.

As the sole survivor, Harry was nursed back to health by Dr. Lewis and the amazing staff at Central Animal Hospital. That is where I met him while walking evacuated dogs during the 2003 wildfires.

On August 2, 2017 this sweet soul crossed the Rainbow Bridge and in his memory I am raising funds for the new BC SPCA shelter here in Kamloops.

During our years together, Harry Ha Ha was my rock, my best friend and my main support during the loss of a number of friends and family including my mother, sister, brother, ex-husband, four dear friends, and four fur babies. The majority of these losses were to cancer. I am cutting my hair for wigs for cancer patients with the Canadian Cancer Society and to raise money for the new shelter. For every five-hundred dollars raised, I will cut another inch of hair. I’m good with sporting a buzz cut if it means more money for this wonderful organization that rescues thousands of animals in our province each year.

To support Harry’s fundraiser, go to BC SPCA Champions for Animals and make your donation.

https://tinyurl.com/haircutforharry

Tax receipts for your donation will be generated by the BC SPCA.

The haircut is to take place at the BC SPCA Christmas Craft Fair in November at TRU.

Former Pilots & Paws Canada mascot (now Canadian Wings of Rescue) Harry also became a familiar face on the streets of Kamloops. View his journey at facebook.com/1HarryHaHa