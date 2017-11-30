Better at Home program resurfaces at Interior Community Services

By Moneca Jantzen

With nary a hiccup, following Oncore Senior’s Society’s restructuring in July, the United Way’s Better at Home (BAH) program has found a new home at Interior Community Services (ICS) on the north shore.

Dawn Christie, Community Resources Manager has been with ICS for 15 years. Tammy Rosch, Better at Home Program Coordinator, has been with the agency for 7 years. The two have been tasked with running the program as of November 1 and are looking forward to digging in and serving area seniors.

The subsidy-based Better at Home programs include such services as income tax return assistance at tax time, a good morning call service, housekeeping, yardwork and grocery shopping assistance as well as a friendly visitor program.

ICS has been offering social programming since 1967 and is well-equipped to incorporate the BAH program into their repertoire. “It will mesh well with existing programs around food security such as the farmer’s market coupon and food hamper delivery programs,” said Christie.

Rosch is excited to work specifically on the BAH program familiar as she already is with the seniors involved with the Meals on Wheels program. “It is a good opportunity to offer expanded services and be more involved,” said Rosch.

There has been no interruption of service since BAH had to be re-assigned to a new provider. What will change is that the programming will operate out of the ICS office at 765 Tranquille Road. Programs are provided based on recipients’ incomes. Subsidies are available to those that meet the requirements. Rosch can be reached at 250-828-0600 or by email at betterathome@interior communityservices.bc.ca