Focus on kidney health in March

by The Connector | Mar 1, 2018 | Blog Archives Organizers of the 2017 Kamloops Kidney Walk chose Susan Duncan, a kidney donor, as that year’s honouree. Here, she introduces Lloyd Garner, who received her kidney, his wife, Gen, and their three children — Joshua, Josiah and Makayla — to the crowd prior to the...
by The Connector | Mar 1, 2018 | Blog ArchivesBy Nancy Van Veen “Only one who wanders finds new paths.” ~ Norwegian Proverb Of all the countries I’ve visited, Norway is unequalled for its scenic beauty. From trendy Oslo in the south, to the dramatic Atlantic Highway and the stark landscape of the northern tundra,...
by The Connector | Feb 2, 2018 | Blog Archives(Editor’s note: This article was cut off in the print version of The Connector. My apologies for the error.) Submitted by D. Martin Loneliness lurks among us like a silent thief. Sometimes it is not recognized, or we just don’t want to admit its presence. It’s a...
by The Connector | Feb 1, 2018 | Blog Archives, Front page stories, HealthBy Moneca Jantzen As February is Heart and Stroke month, it seems fitting to catch up with Al Patel, owner of Scott’s Inn and Restaurant and one of the founders of the ICCHA/Wish Fund. Established in 2007 in an effort to improve healthcare excellence in Kamloops and...
by The Connector | Feb 1, 2018 | Blog ArchivesSubmitted by Dick Parkes, Kamloops Chapter, Vintage Car Club of Canada In 1913, three brothers, Benny, Domenic, and Giacamo Fuoco landed in Kamloops from Italy. Within two years they had put down roots and Benny and Domenic established the Model Bakery at 640 Lorne...
by The Connector | Jan 2, 2018 | Blog ArchivesBy Nancy Van Veen “Those who seek paradise on earth should come to Dubrovnik” ~ George Bernard Shaw As I passed through the gates into the walled city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, it felt as if I had stepped back through time into a medieval kingdom. My first course of...
